TSU baseball and softball teams to get new stadiums after $1M donation from Astros Foundation

The Tigers baseball and softball teams will have an official home plate! The school will break ground and begin construction later this year after playing off-site at MacGregor Park and Memorial Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern University baseball and softball teams will have a new place to play ball soon, thanks to the Houston Astros Foundation.

The announcement was made at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at the HBCU Baseball Classic, debuted by the Cactus Jack Foundation, which is run by Houston rapper Travis Scott.

The foundation said it plans to invest in TSU and will provide $1 million for brand-new stadiums for both teams on campus.

Currently, both teams play outside the school. The Tigers' baseball team plays at MacGregor Park, while the softball team plays away from campus at Memorial Park.

"The Astros are excited to partner with Texas Southern University as they build new baseball and softball fields. TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to have their own stadium on campus," Paula Harris, director and vice president of community affairs for the Astros Foundation, said. "The entire World Series-winning Astros organization is proud to be a part of the historical and monumental opportunity for Texas Southern University baseball," she said.

President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young believes this project will benefit all areas of the school.

"I am truly grateful for this transformative partnership with the Astros and Texas Southern University," President Crumpton-Young said. "I am confident that this will tremendously benefit our students, alumni and the surrounding community. The teamwork between TSU and the Astros Foundation has already produced outstanding results for our young scholars and their career trajectory."

TSU will break ground on the stadiums and begin construction later this year.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our student-athletes. Our players already excel in the classroom as scholars. Now they will get the facilities they deserve as athletes," Dr. Kevin Granger, VP of intercollegiate athletics at TSU, said. "I would like to thank Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and his executive team for their generosity and commitment to help make this project a reality for our campus and the surrounding community," he said.

