Astros fan launches GoFundMe to pay star shortstop Carlos Correa: 'He's a part of the family'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many Astros fans, Bianca Lara does not want to see star shortstop Carlos Correa leave Houston this offseason.

"There's a bond. Whether we've met him or not, we see him on TV and he gives us a little bit of sunshine on a cloudy day," Lara explained. "So you know, he's a part of the family. So we need to keep them here. Just like him pointing to the wrist: it is time - it is time to get his money. It's his time to make his legacy known here in Houston."

In order to keep Correa, the free-agent-to-be, Lara is putting money where her mouth is.

She launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $28 million to help Astros owner Jim Crane re-sign the superstar. The campaign is called Hungry for more Championships because Lara will donate each and every dollar raised to the Houston Food Bank.

"During COVID-19, I lost my job," Lara admitted. "I've had a lot of co-workers lose their jobs and I've seen its impact firsthand. These people are hard workers, and the thought of not knowing where your next meal is going to come from is heartbreaking."

Lara is not only putting money where her mouth is when pleading to re-sign Correa, but she hopes to use the money to feed mouths here in Houston.

