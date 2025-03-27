Pastor says 'ungodly' lifestyle disqualifies Deer Park ISD superintendent finalist Dr. Tiffany Regan

A Deer Park pastor is facing backlash after calling on a longtime educator to repent for what he termed an "ungodly and immoral" lifestyle.

A Deer Park pastor is facing backlash after calling on a longtime educator to repent for what he termed an "ungodly and immoral" lifestyle.

A Deer Park pastor is facing backlash after calling on a longtime educator to repent for what he termed an "ungodly and immoral" lifestyle.

A Deer Park pastor is facing backlash after calling on a longtime educator to repent for what he termed an "ungodly and immoral" lifestyle.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park pastor is facing backlash after calling on a longtime educator to repent for what he termed an "ungodly and immoral" lifestyle.

Pastor Doug Harris made the remarks during a Sunday sermon at Central Baptist Church on March 16.

Two days earlier, the Deer Park ISD school board had named Dr. Tiffany Regan the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Regan has worked for the district for 30 years as an assistant superintendent, most recently, but Harris said her credentials aren't the issue.

"Truth be told, she has a lot of great experience and she is well-educated. The difficulty is in her morality. She lives a lifestyle that is ungodly and immoral," Harris said during the March 16 sermon.

Harris went on to say Regan would make a "phenomenal superintendent," but only if she repents.

Eyewitness News attempted to speak to Harris Wednesday, but was unsuccessful.

A Change.org petition calling on Harris to apologize has amassed over 1,500 signatures.

Regan is also getting support from Angela Garcia, president of the Pasadena Educators Association.

"It's just hard for me to understand how people can be so hateful to someone that's really doing their best to guide our children and our school district in the direction that it needs to go," said Garcia, whose two children were taught by Regan when she worked at Deer Park Junior High School.

Deer Park ISD said it didn't have a comment on the sermon but directed Eyewitness News to a statement from school board president Jason Cable.

"As the Board President, I would share that the Deer Park ISD Board of Trustees has remained committed to a fair, transparent, and legally compliant hiring process in selecting the next superintendent. The Board's decision to name Dr. Tiffany Regan as the Lone Finalist was based on her proven leadership, experience in education, and dedication to student success -- the core qualifications required for this role.

"As a public institution, we adhere to state and federal employment laws, which prohibit discrimination based on certain personal characteristics unrelated to job performance. Our focus has been on ensuring that the best candidate is in place to lead our district forward, fostering an environment that supports all students, educators, and families.

"I recognize that there are differing perspectives within our community, and the engagement and passion of those invested in our schools is appreciated. However, the Board will remain steadfast in our commitment to making decisions rooted in qualifications, integrity, and what is best for our students and district."

Although Regan is the district's lone finalist for the superintendent role, the board can't name her until the end of a 21-day public comment period.

That period is set to expire April 4.

Regan didn't return a message seeking comment.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.