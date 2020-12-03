Houston-area school districts report more students failing at least 1 class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A progress report from school districts across the Houston area and state-wide state are seeing an increase in students who are failing a class.Houston ISD reported 42% of its students received one or more "Fs" in the first six weeks of school when the district was learning completely online. Compared to 26% of students who received one or more "Fs during the first nine weeks of in-person learning last year.Katy Goodman is an HISD parent and former educator. She said both of her children are learning virtually this year. When she learned about the staggering number of students who were failing at least one class, she said she believes it reflects that state, federal, and local authorities are not providing the resources students and school staff needs to succeed, during the pandemic."I think in some ways it reflects how students are doing, but it doesn't actually answer the question of what students need," Goodman said. "Issues like health, safety, being fed, not worrying about if you're going to get kicked out of your house, like how can you be worried about succeeding in school when those priorities are not being addressed first."Houston ISD is not alone. Seven other local school districts reported an increased number of students failing at least one class compared to last year.ABC13 received the following statement from Fort Bend ISD on Wednesday, explaining its reported numbers.Dr. Anson Koshy, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician with UT Physicians and UTHealth said there are multiple factors that play a role in determining what is causing students to continue to fall behind, and more analysis needs to be done to determine which students are struggling and how districts can effectively focus on those students."It sounds like there are some students who are struggling in-person as well and I think that there's some information there that teachers are stretched thin," Dr. Koshy said. "A teacher who has students who are in-person and also remote and they are teaching them at the same time. It's clear that a lot of teachers have to spend more time engaging students who are remote learning."HISD also releasing this statement to ABC13, discussing how the district plans to help students who are falling behind.