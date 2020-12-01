Education

HISD says 42% of its students failed one or more classes during first grading period

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District said 42% of its students failed one or more classes in the first grading period.

In a statement, Texas' largest school district said the first grading period included six weeks of 100% virtual education. Students returned back to school for face-to-face instruction on Oct. 19.

As classes resume following Thanksgiving break, the district says 59% of its students have chosen virtual instruction as opposed to 41% who have chosen in-person learning.

In a meeting before the break, the HISD's Teachers Union asked the school district to go fully virtual after Thanksgiving due to the prolonged and ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Following the meeting with HISD, Dewey said the district told the federation there is no decision at this time and currently as it stands, students will be returning online and in-person.

