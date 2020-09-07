What these Houston-area school districts have planned as some see COVID-19 cases

Here's what your child's school district has planned if cases begin to rise.
ALVIN ISD
If a school within the district sees a case or rise in COVID-19 cases, large groups of elementary and secondary students may be able to pivot to a "Virtual Closure." According to the district, the length of the group quarantine will be based on health guidelines provided by state and local agencies.
During the closure, students and staff would move to online learning.
CLEAR CREEK ISD
After having kindergartners test positive for COVID-19 on their first day of school, Clear Creek is now in Stage 4 of the district's COVID-19 standard response protocol.
Under stage 4 operations, those who came in contact with a confirmed case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. Affected areas will be closed for deep cleaning and a short-term closure of the facility may be necessary for three days.
If more cases continue to rise in the district, they could enter stage 3, which would include transitioning to learning from home.
For a complete view of the district's stages and what they entail, visit Clear Creek ISD's website.
HOUSTON ISD
The district has a four level COVID-19 Gauge designed to give parents, students and staff a look at the district's current public health status. The gauge level starts at four, meaning minimal risk in which schools resume to normal operations, opening with little to no need for physical distancing.
- Gauge level 3 means moderate risk, which signifies a moderate but controlled level of COVID-19 in the community.
- Gauge Level 2 means there's a significant risk which could prompt school closures and require physical distancing.
- Gauge Level 1 would indicate there's an uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in the community and virtual learning will take place.
KATY ISD
In the event your student's campus is impacted, Katy ISD said parents and staff at the impacted campus will receive an email with an update no later than 5 p.m. on the day the COVID-19 case is reported.
Should the district be forced to close due to COVID-19, teachers will instruct virtual classes via Canvas, pending the return to class/campus. According to the district's website, extracurricular and student programs will also be temporarily canceled during the closure.
For a complete list of what Katy ISD is doing to keep your kids safe and protocols on COVID-19, visit Katy ISD's website.
LAMAR CISD
The district said students and staff will be screened for COVID-19 regularly. In the event that a student or staff member begins to show symptoms for the virus, this is what the district will do.
- The school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home.
- Students who are ill will be separated from peers and should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than one hour from the time parent/guardian was contacted.
- Other students will be removed from the classroom and taken to an alternate location on campus.
- Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to submit a letter of good health from a physician's office prior to returning to school.
- Students or staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for up to 14 days and may not return to campus during that time.
Lamar CISD also has COVID-19 risk levels ranging from high risk to new normal, which includes whether masks are optional or not.
This article will be updated with additional information from other Houston-area school districts as new details become available. Check back for the latest.
