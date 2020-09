Ross Elementary kindergartner tests positive for COVID-19 after 1st day of in-person learning

People who came within close contact of an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be personally contacted by health experts and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days

The affected area is closed for deep cleaning

Self-health monitoring, prevention information and stay home if ill communication to all people at the school or facility

Short-term closure of facility may be necessary for three days

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A kindergartner at Ross Elementary in League City has tested positive for COVID-19 after the first day of in-person learning.A letter from principal Kelly Mooney was sent home to parents, explaining that the student was on campus Monday, Aug. 31 for a short time before being sent home immediately in accordance with Clear Creek ISD health protocols."The area/classroom has been properly cleaned. Through effective prevention measures such as face coverings and social distancing, no other students or employees were in close contact of the individual therefore there is no need for concern. Close contact is defined by health authorities as a person who has come within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 and was in close contact for more than 15 minutes cumulatively in the two days prior to exhibiting symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19," the letter said in part.It's unclear what kind of symptoms the student was showing before being sent home.The Ross Elementary website shows that the school's COVID-19 level is operating at a Stage 4, which means there is one or more confirmed cases of the virus at one facility.The chart breaks down the number of active cases by grade level.Stage 4 also means:When a student tests positive for COVID-19, the case must be reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services so it can be tracked.The Texas Education Agency says the information will be posted publicly. The agency is asking schools to start reporting weekly the number of cases on campus.That is not the only system created to track cases in schools. The Texas American Federation of Teachers will be creating their own data system as well."I believe that they are going to have that system available. We're going online with a crowd sourced COVID tracker ... every school in the state of Texas," said Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers President.According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chill, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.