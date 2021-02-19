Will schools across the Houston area resume classes next week?

An update for @HoustonISD students, parents, and staff. Please be safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/9b5qOso0ij — Grenita Lathan (@HISDSupe) February 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many local school districts are resuming classes Monday after administrators say there's a need for children to get back to some level of normalcy."Like so many of our families and staff, I am truly looking forward to returning to some sense of normalcy," Katy ISD's Superintendent Ken Gregorski said in a YouTube video.Katy ISD will be one of the districts returning to class on Monday.Administrators said 75% of their buildings had some form of damage, and crews will be hard at work through the weekend to have campuses reopened.Similarly, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is also dealing with significant damage from the winter storm. However, they plan to return to class on Monday also.According to superintendent Jenny McGown, Klein ISD benefited by using preventative measures from maintenance staff before the storm hit, though some of their buildings suffered damage."People got right on the scene as soon as they could safely arrive," McGown said. "I believe we'll be safe and ready on Monday."Houston ISD said they will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 23. Both virtual and in-person learning have been canceled until Wednesday, Feb. 24.Students will have to log onto asynchronous virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 26.Teachers can either return to campuses or work remotely on Feb. 24 but are expected to return to work in-person on Thursday, Feb. 25.Face-to-face instruction will resume for HISD on Monday, March 1."I want to thank you for your patience and your understanding," HISD's interim superintendent Grenita Lathan said in a video posted to Twitter.But, not everyone is eager to go back. Some teachers and staff members are asking for more time, including American literature teacher at Chavez High School Coretta Mallet-Fontenot."I can't go back to work next week. I can't," Mallet-Fontenot said. "We have a busted pipe. We don't have water."She said it's important to remember teachers suffered from the winter storm as well."We're just not ready. Our lives are in such chaos and disarray," she said.Mallet-Fontenot is joining other employees who are asking HISD to allow 100 percent virtual learning next week.Most of the districts that responded to ABC13 are aiming to be back in session sometime next week, although they didn't have specific details of when.Administrators said they are still assessing the situation and that parents should expect direct updates from them on reopening plans.Fort Bend ISD said a decision could come as late as Sunday afternoon for them.