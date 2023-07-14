As we celebrate a day for Houston's first area code, there could be a new code as the population grows. This won't impact your existing number.

713 Day comes along with new proposal to add another area code for the greater metro area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're celebrating 713 Day! It's a nod to Houston's first area code, but now the greater metro area has four. As the population continues to grow, people could be dialing an additional three-digit code soon.

"Looking at the skyline downtown, I absolutely love being from here," Erica Flores, a native Houstonian, said.

Giovanni Gonzalez, who moved here 10 years ago, said 713 Day "reminds me of back then. Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Travis Scott. Nowadays, Don Toliver and Meg Thee Stallion. Just representing Houston and the communities of Houston: Alief, we got Third Ward, Second Ward, EaDo."

Eli Caldwell is from the north side and added some of the unique things he loves about Houston to the conversation, saying, "The purple, the music, and everything that comes with it, you know? It's a holiday."

Houstonians have been thinking back on everything that makes this city special. The art, the music, the food, and the people have turned the South's best-kept secret into America's fourth-largest city.

"I love that people are coming here," Flores said, "I love that people are experiencing what I've experienced my whole life."

"I'll be honest, I was new," Gonzalez said. "After these 10 years, I'm like, OK. I understand why people love it."

Newcomers like Gonzales are contributing to a population surge in southeast Texas, which means we are running out of phone numbers.

"You know, it's not tomorrow or anything, but these things take time to implement and get feedback on. So, we're starting that process now," Ellie Breed, with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said.

Breed said the four area codes we have now are projected to get us through the third quarter of 2025. A new one requires input from the public and approval from the board.

"That is crazy, and I feel like in another 10 years, it's going to be another one and another one!" Flores said.

It indicates growth on a day dedicated to honoring a Houston original.

It's important to note that adding a new area code won't affect your existing number. The Public Utility Commission of Texas is now accepting public comments on this. You have until Aug. 5 to make a submission.

