Seabrook man sentenced to 4 months in prison for role in Capitol insurrection

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Seabrook man who took part in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will spend four months behind bars.

Christian Cortez, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder back in May.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to prison in addition to paying $2,000 in restitution, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service.

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip from a former classmate who recognized Cortez.

Authorities said video shows Cortez walking toward officers while yelling and thrashing his arms.

The officers sprayed him with fire-extinguisher retardant.

