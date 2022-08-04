Large fire rips through apartments in southwest Houston

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are battling a fire at an apartment in southwest Houston.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Houston fire crews responded to a fire call at an apartment complex at 1919 S. Kirkwood.

According to a tweet from the Houston Fire Department, crews are performing an offensive attack to put out the fire. So far, no firefighters or residents have been injured.

A view from SkyEye showed the roof of multiple units damaged. Some flames can also be seen as crews continue with their efforts to extinguish it.

The fire department is urging people to avoid the area.