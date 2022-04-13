animal cruelty

Animal cruelty: Van with dogs, cats, ducks and other creatures stopped in Houston's Denver Harbor

A pair of armadillos were also found and seized in the April 1 stop.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Threatened' exotic animal among 32 critters found caged in stolen van

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An exotic animal that is considered a threatened and protected species was among 32 creatures found inside a stolen moving van during a traffic stop earlier this month in Houston's Denver Harbor area.

The office of Harris County Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino posted information on Facebook about the stop that happened on April 1 in the 800 block of Lockwood Drive.

According to the post, a strong odor of ammonia was emitting from the vehicle during the stop. A constable's sergeant also saw small cages containing large animals that appeared to be in need of medical attention, with many of them living in their own filth.

After the driver of the van was detained, deputies discovered a variety of animals inside, including 19 dogs of various breeds and sizes, six cats, four ducks, and a pair of two-ring armadillos.

In addition, deputies located a white-nosed coatimundi, or coati, which is a house cat-sized mammal generally native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwest U.S. The animal, which sports features of a slightly upward-turned nose and a tail, is believed to be declining in numbers due to threats from hunting and environmental destruction.

The person detained in the stop, who was not immediately identified by the constable's office, was charged with animal cruelty-confinement and later felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

Texas Game Wardens and Houston police assisted at the scene, and a BARC representative took possession of the animals.

"Thank you to HPD, the Texas Game Wardens, and BARC for your assistance with this case and for working diligently to make sure these animals receive the proper care they deserve," the constable's Facebook post read.

RELATED STORIES:
1-year-old pup rescued by Houston SPCA after owner caught dangling it over apartment balcony
EMBED More News Videos

Disturbing video shows a man holding the poor Shepherd mix by the tail and dangling the animal about 15 feet above concrete. Thankfully, the 1-year-old pup is safe with HSPCA.



11 puppies in heat distress dumped outside Houston SPCA
EMBED More News Videos

The veterinary team said one of the puppies registered a temperature of 104.1 after being taken in. Thankfully, the puppies are now recovering at the shelter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonharris countyanimal crueltycrimearresttheftdogscatsducktraffic stop
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
200 birds recovered in cockfighting ring bust in Cleveland
Elon Musk's implant company confirms monkeys died in brain research
New animal law means no more dogs on chains in Texas
Fort Bend Co. animal trainer under investigation over disturbing video
TOP STORIES
Texas prosecutor may step in to stop Melissa Lucio's execution
What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James
Delays, closures and chaos mount at Texas-Mexico border crossings
Proposal requires cameras outside certain Houston businesses
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Katy mother believes she stopped woman from kidnapping her son
Rain chance returns Wednesday
Show More
Man charged in girlfriend's murder remains on the run, HPD says
Mattress Mack giving away tickets to Astros season home opener
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
3 young suspects robbed Walgreens at gunpoint before chase, HPD says
At least 23 injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas
More TOP STORIES News