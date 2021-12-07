pet rescue

1-year-old pup rescued by Houston SPCA after owner caught dangling it over apartment balcony

EMBED <>More Videos

Dog rescued after owner caught on video dangling it over balcony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA rescued a 1-year-old dog Tuesday after his owner was caught on video dangling the pup by its tail over a balcony at a west Houston apartment complex.

The video shows the Shepherd mix crying out for help as its owner picks the dog up by the tail and sets the canine down. The man does this several times before dangling the 50-pound pup over the balcony, which is approximately 15 feet to the concrete walkway below.


The owner finally pulls the animal back onto the patio.

"More people use images and video now to help report animal cruelty, especially against those who dare to commit these heinous crimes out in the open," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator at HSPCA. "It's critical to call us or report cruelty online because it helps save lives."

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office also assisted in the dog's rescue.

"When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not tolerated and there will be consequences for harming an animal in Harris County," said Constable Alan Rosen.

The dog is now safe with the Houston SPCA where it is being taken cared of by veterinary staff.

Officials said the case will be presented before a judge in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonanimal crueltycrimepetanimal rescuerescueanimalpet rescuehouston spcacaught on videodog
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET RESCUE
Neighbor rescues 2 dogs from apartment fire blamed on dryer lint
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Magnolia family loses home due to fire sparked by lightning strike
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News