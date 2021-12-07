1-year-old pup rescued by Houston SPCA after owner caught dangling it over apartment balcony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA rescued a 1-year-old dog Tuesday after his owner was caught on video dangling the pup by its tail over a balcony at a west Houston apartment complex.The video shows the Shepherd mix crying out for help as its owner picks the dog up by the tail and sets the canine down. The man does this several times before dangling the 50-pound pup over the balcony, which is approximately 15 feet to the concrete walkway below.The owner finally pulls the animal back onto the patio."More people use images and video now to help report animal cruelty, especially against those who dare to commit these heinous crimes out in the open," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator at HSPCA. "It's critical to call us or report cruelty online because it helps save lives."The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office also assisted in the dog's rescue."When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not tolerated and there will be consequences for harming an animal in Harris County," said Constable Alan Rosen.The dog is now safe with the Houston SPCA where it is being taken cared of by veterinary staff.Officials said the case will be presented before a judge in the coming weeks.