Houston Cougars sophomore Jamal Shead praised for picking up trash spilled after loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KTRK) -- The Houston Cougars men's basketball team was on the wrong end of a road loss against a top 10-ranked team, Alabama, that will no doubt carry implications heading into March.The No. 14 Coogs were upended last Saturday, 83-82, with a questionable no-call at the end of the game when a putback attempt to win was swatted away. UH head coach Kelvin Sampson wanted a goaltending call that would have given Houston its ninth win of the season.But with no basket awarded, UH had to leave the court in Tuscaloosa with the defeat and emotions running high.In a video posted to Twitter by user AustinRader 24, a Houston assistant is seen destroying a chair and kicking over another as he leaves the court.A Houston player, identified as senior Reggie Chaney, is also seen swatting a garbage can and toppling over trash on the floor as he heads to the locker room.But almost in the same instant, Chaney's teammate, sophomore Jamal Shead, immediately begins picking up the garbage. It was a scene that was pointed out by the Twitter user and several Alabama supporters in the stands."Shoutout Jamal Shead for picking up the trash," Rader tweeted.The praise was instantaneous for Shead."Thats (sic) what class looks like. His teammates should learn from him," said Twitter user Butlebj."Showing class like this in the midst of pure chaos ... Lots of emotions. I can't say I would have handled myself like this guy at his age or now. Good on him," tweeted @Julioarenas19.The video has been seen more than 3.8 million times on Twitter as of Monday just before noon, thanks to outlets like ESPN's SportsCenter picking it up.In the wake of the gesture, more people from the Houston camp came out to apologize for the frustration put on display."Just received a call from [head coach Kelvin Sampson], someone I've known since I was in high school. He sincerely apologized for how things ended after last night's game in Coleman (Coliseum). He also called [Alabama head coach Nate Oats]. Thanks Coach Sampson for reaching out," tweeted Greg Byrne, University of Alabama's director of athletics.Kellen Sampson, Kelvin's son who is also a UH assistant, was also remorseful for what happened."At the conclusion of yesterday's game, I allowed my emotions to bubble over. I sincerely apologize to @AlabamaMBB and their fan base for my actions. I understand my role as a coach and my reaction was not indicative of a leader of men. I will be better moving forward," Kellen tweeted on Sunday.