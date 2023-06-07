Houston police said 22-year-old Ivori H. Howard was charged after trespassing on a runway at Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday night.

22-year-old woman charged after security breach at Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is charged after police say she breached a security fence around Bush Airport and made it onto a runway Tuesday night.

Airport officials said 22-year-old Ivori H. Howard was spotted at about 8:30 p.m. near runway 15L - causing it to shut down immediately.

Dispatchers described the events to the Houston Police Department as the woman walked around a secured area at the airport.

"Security breach, I guess, I'm not really sure. It says female on the runway in a brown tank top, blue jeans. Runway RW 15R," the dispatcher said.

About 15 minutes later, Howard was reportedly taken into custody, and the runway was back open.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston Intercontinental Airport runway briefly closed after report of trespasser on tarmac

Police said Howard was not a passenger, but how she managed to get on the runway is unclear.

Howard was charged with intent to impair or interrupt operation of critical infrastructure facility.

This is the third time someone has gotten into a secured area at Bush in the last three months.

On April 22, a man was found passed out near a ramp in Terminal E after he had removed all his clothes.

Then, on May 27, a man was found hiding in a passenger plane at IAH after allegedly stowing away on an American Airlines flight.

That man was charged with criminal trespass to a critical infrastructure facility.

As for Tuesday night's incident, officials say they are conducting an internal security review.

