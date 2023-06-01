This isn't the suspect's first time trespassing, according to court documents. He allegedly used the exact same technique to arrive to Miami, Florida from Guatemala in 2021.

'Repeat trespasser' at Bush Airport accused of hiding in landing gear of American Airlines plane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of hiding in a passenger plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport is facing charges.

Jehffrey Gutirres, 26, was charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility after the incident on May 27. This is not the first time he's been charged in an alleged trespassing case.

According to court documents, Gutirres stowed away in a compartment on an American Airlines flight that contained critical steering and hydraulic components, putting 166 passengers in "grave danger."

The flight was supposed to leave to Chicago, Illinois, but had to de-board, resulting in "serious delays and interruptions to airport operation."

Gutirres allegedly did the exact same thing in 2021 when he arrived in Miami, Florida from Guatemala by stowing away within the landing gear compartment on another American Airlines flight.

Prosecutors describe him as a "repeat trespasser" at IAH.

Gutirres was allegedly caught trespassing in a secured area at IAH on April 28. He was charged with criminal trespass to a critical infrastructure facility in that case and released on a personal bond.

Under his bond conditions, he was told not to go within 200 feet of IAH or Hobby Airport and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring.

However, the suspect allegedly removed the monitor before he hid in the landing gear compartment of the American Airlines plane on May 27.

In addition to the multiple airport cases, Gutirres was arrested in January for trespassing at Cy-Falls High School, records show. He was released on a personal bond in that case, too.