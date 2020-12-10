House sitter shoots hammer-wielding prowler in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in what appeared to be a burglary attempt, authorities said.

It happened in the 23700 block of Pankey Drive just before 10 p.m.

A man who was house sitting told deputies he heard banging in the back of the house and found a man in his 20s wielding a hammer, according to Steve Squier with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The intruder charged the house sitter who was armed, Squier said. That's when the house sitter shot the man several times.

The intruder died at the scene.

No charges were filed related to the incident, which was being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the sheriff's office.

The name of the man who died was not immediately known.
