2 hospitalized after house caught fire in southeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in the hospital after a house reportedly caught fire Friday afternoon in southeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department said it responded to the 5400 block of Ridgeway Drive near St. Lo Street.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where damage to the home's roof could be seen after the fire was put out.

HFD confirmed two patients were taken to the hospital but did not comment on their injuries.

The cause of the fire is unclear.