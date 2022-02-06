House fire hospitalized 2 men and destroys home in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors are trying to save the lives of two men, who were hurt in a house fire on Sunday at Wood Vista Street and Woodforest around 2 a.m.The 1-story house caught fire with three men inside. Two of those men were taken to the hospital for severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Houston Fire Department.HFD says the house is destroyed and they are working to find the cause of the fire.