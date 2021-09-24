house fire

11-year-old boy knocks on neighbors doors to alert them of massive house fire in Cy-Fair-area

Caden Rohrick is certainly the kind of neighbor you'd want after his heroic actions during a house fire Friday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old boy knocks on doors to alert neighbors of massive fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A quick-acting boy was thinking of his neighbors when he helped alert them to a fire Friday morning.

The 11-year-old is definitely the kind of neighbor you want near your home.

Video from a woman in the neighborhood showed the massive flames at the house on Vanlynn Lane in the Cy-Fair area. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m.

"Everyone stay away," the woman on video said to her neighbors. "The gas might be on in the house."

Neighbors helped each other when the fire started spreading to other houses.

It spread to the house next door, and thankfully, everyone made it out thanks to a boy who knocked on doors to alert them.

"We got two neighbors. One of them didn't know, and then the other one knew," 11-year-old Caden Rohrick said. "It was just smoke and ash everywhere, and ash all in the sky. I was scared that other houses were going to catch on fire."

Both houses were completely burned.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncypressherofirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Unconscious man rescued from balcony of burning townhome
Quadruple homicide victim's stepson shot himself, police say
3 of 4 found in house fire died from gunshot wounds, autopsy shows
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News