11-year-old boy knocks on neighbors doors to alert them of massive house fire in Cy-Fair-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A quick-acting boy was thinking of his neighbors when he helped alert them to a fire Friday morning.The 11-year-old is definitely the kind of neighbor you want near your home.Video from a woman in the neighborhood showed the massive flames at the house on Vanlynn Lane in the Cy-Fair area. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m."Everyone stay away," the woman on video said to her neighbors. "The gas might be on in the house."Neighbors helped each other when the fire started spreading to other houses.It spread to the house next door, and thankfully, everyone made it out thanks to a boy who knocked on doors to alert them."We got two neighbors. One of them didn't know, and then the other one knew," 11-year-old Caden Rohrick said. "It was just smoke and ash everywhere, and ash all in the sky. I was scared that other houses were going to catch on fire."Both houses were completely burned.