Man dies after being shot from 2nd floor hotel balcony in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death Friday night at a north Harris County hotel.Deputies were called to the Camelot Inn after someone discharged a firearm when a second call came from a hospital about a man who had been dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Surveillance video showed the victim had gotten into an argument with someone at the hotel that led to the shooting, investigators said. In addition to the vehicle that left the scene with the victim, occupants in one of the hotel rooms fled in two different vehicles."All we could tell is what we got from surveillance video," Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. "And what we got is that there's a vehicle that stopped at the parking lot. There's some kind of verbal altercation going on between the two parties, and that's when the exchange of gunfire occurs."The victim, identified as a 32-year-old Black man, was shot when someone opened fire from the hotel's second floor balcony. He ended up at the hospital after fleeing the hotel in a Dodge Challenger, and another person is believed to have been in the vehicle. The other person had not been identified as of Saturday morning.There was no word on a description of the other people or vehicles involved.If you have any information about the shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.