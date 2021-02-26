Used hotel furniture can help winter storm damage victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You have one last chance to save on used furniture, and it's coming at just the right time if you have damage from broken pipes during the February winter storm.The furniture comes from four and five-star hotels.When hotels update rooms, the old stuff has to go. This time, owners have to sell everything, and there are bargains to be had."This is our last hurrah," said Phil Winterton of Southwest Surplus.In a few weeks, everything in a warehouse just off the North Freeway will have to go, and the discounts are deep.For $50, you could get a TV set. For $5, you can get a lamp from the Houstonian.Even the bed frames are replaced during a hotel upgrade and now, these can be had for as little as $10.Beveled mirrors from The Houstonian are selling for $30.While the hotel's credenzas with granite countertops are $199, they have nightstands ranging from $50 to $99.Of particular interest for those who may have ruined flooring, rolls of carpet are selling for $10 each. Then there are the rolls of carpet from the Hilton of the Americas."That was designed for high traffic areas for hotels that I am selling for $3 a yard," said Winterton.The store at 7700 North Freeway is behind an office supply store, so don't pass it up.The sale runs from now until the end of March.