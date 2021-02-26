action 13

Used hotel furniture can help winter storm damage victims

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You have one last chance to save on used furniture, and it's coming at just the right time if you have damage from broken pipes during the February winter storm.

The furniture comes from four and five-star hotels.

When hotels update rooms, the old stuff has to go. This time, owners have to sell everything, and there are bargains to be had.

"This is our last hurrah," said Phil Winterton of Southwest Surplus.

In a few weeks, everything in a warehouse just off the North Freeway will have to go, and the discounts are deep.

For $50, you could get a TV set. For $5, you can get a lamp from the Houstonian.

Even the bed frames are replaced during a hotel upgrade and now, these can be had for as little as $10.

Beveled mirrors from The Houstonian are selling for $30.

While the hotel's credenzas with granite countertops are $199, they have nightstands ranging from $50 to $99.

Of particular interest for those who may have ruined flooring, rolls of carpet are selling for $10 each. Then there are the rolls of carpet from the Hilton of the Americas.

"That was designed for high traffic areas for hotels that I am selling for $3 a yard," said Winterton.

The store at 7700 North Freeway is behind an office supply store, so don't pass it up.

The sale runs from now until the end of March.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonfurnituresecondhand furniturehotelsave moneydealsaction 13
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION 13
Pipe repairs lead to insulation gap discovery
Extending cell phone's battery life: What really works
Protect your swimming pool during the freeze
Winter weather brings some 'unwelcome guests' to your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Pres. Biden's Houston visit
Mom driving on Eastex Fwy killed by flying wheel in freak accident
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg at ERCOT hearings
Stalled front brings more fog and dreary weather
Pre-K enrollment drops during pandemic
Woman says hotel took advantage of family during storm
Future of River Oaks Theatre uncertain as lease negotiations stall
Show More
Texas gov. weighs ending mask and other COVID-19 mandates
Couple waited hours to tell police they killed guest, HPD says
Why unemployment-benefits fraud victims are getting tax bills
TX federal judge rules eviction moratorium unconstitutional
3-day search for missing Texas State student starts today
More TOP STORIES News