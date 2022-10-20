SkyEye video shows person on stretcher following hotel fire in SW Houston

Individuals are being urged to avoid the scene at 6060 Hooten Road and Southwest Freeway. SkyEye video shows at least one person on a stretcher.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people are being treated at the scene of a hotel fire in the city's southwest area, the Houston Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighters were called at about 10:30 a.m. to 6060 Hooten Road at Southwest Freeway, the department said.

SkyEye was at the scene and saw someone was being taken away on a stretcher.

The department said the fire is not a two-alarm fire at this time. A two-alarm fire requires help from other departments, like additional pumpers and ladder trucks.

No firefighters were reportedly injured.

Individuals are being urged to avoid the area while firefighters perform an offensive attack, according to the tweet.