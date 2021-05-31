jobs

This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study

HOUSTON, Texas -- Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Houston? If you're a petroleum engineer, you're in luck.

A study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Houston for college grads is petroleum engineer. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000. The median pay for petroleum engineers in Houston is $178,240.

Austin? If you're a software developer, you're in luck.

For more details on the list of hot jobs, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

