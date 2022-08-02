7 emaciated horses with open wounds, including 2 foals, rescued from property in Bellville

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven emaciated quarter horses, including two foals, were rescued from a property along Ueckert Road in Bellville, Texas on Monday.

Officials told Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators the owner was not compliant after multiple requests were made to provide the equine with proper veterinary care.

Houston SPCA said several in the herd were also suffering from untreated, open wounds.

All seven horses were brought to the Houston SPCA campus for individualized exams and treatment by staff veterinarians and will begin a slow re-feeding program by their equine team.

Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.