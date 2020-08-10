Police believe serial killer left trail of slaughtered horses along S. Beltway

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Horse after horse has been slaughtered, each being found butchered for body parts, according to Pearland police.
The police department said at least three horses were killed, and there is belief they are all tied to the same killer or killers.
On June 10, police were led to a horse with a stab wound to the chest in the 14000 block of Kirby Drive. The animal's carcass was found dismembered, with its backstraps and the front and hind quarters removed, police said.
This past Saturday, two other horses were similarly butchered, both found in the 14000 block of Hooper Road. Investigators were led to the animals when they went missing and a portion of the property fence had been cut.
Two horses in neighboring areas were killed on May 22 and June 29, and both were killed in communities along South Beltway 8 near Pearland.
Horse owners are being urged to be vigilant in the midst of the recent deaths. Police urge anyone with information about the cases to contact Pearland PD Det. Page at 281-997-4202 or through email.
