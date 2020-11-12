Honor Café wants every day to feel like Veterans Day

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- One veteran chose to continue his service in another way after returning home. Not only has he served the country, but now he's determined to serve others like himself, who've helped protect us all.The Honor Café in Conroe was started to establish a place where fellow servicemen and women can rally together and form a sense of community with one another.Regulars at the café say the food is amazing, but what they really come for are the stories and laughs they get from other diners who often reminisce on their time in the service.The owner said he thinks former and current soldiers should be celebrated as if every day was Veterans Day.The restaurant itself is home to tons of military history with hundreds of artifacts and medals used as décor.Each month, the staff honors a different veteran and donates part of their proceeds to other veteran-owned businesses.