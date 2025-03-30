HPD looking for gunman who shot and killed bouncer outside southeast Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a bouncer to death outside a southeast Houston bar on Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a bar on Telephone Road near the South Loop.
The Houston Police Department says the bouncer got in a fight with a patron; that patron left and came back with a gun and shot the employee.
Another person standing nearby was also struck, and is expected to be OK, according to police.
Police say the man ran north on Telephone Road.