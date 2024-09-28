Homeowner frustrated with overgrown lot next to her home in Sunnyside neighborhood since 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cynthia Halsey, a first-time homeowner who bought a house in 2022, said as time went on, an unwelcomed neighbor moved in.

"As you can see, it's brush. It's like a jungle. It's more than grass," Halsey said.

Next to her home is a lot with trash scattered all around, from plastic bags, cans, tires, and that's not at all.

"HPD pulled stolen cars out of here. We've had prostitutes come back here with their johns. We'd had people here sleeping on the lot, and I've reported all of that," Halsey said.

She told ABC13 that she's been trying to get the city to clean up the mess for two years by calling the Houston Department of Neighborhoods.

"I feel like it's fallen on deaf ears, and nobody is here to help. I'm a taxpayer. It shouldn't be like this," Halsey said.

On Thursday, she went to speak with a member of Councilwoman Caroyln Evans Shabazz's team and didn't get a clear answer.

ABC13 met with the councilwoman earlier for an interview, and there hasn't been any action taken in two years.

"If we reached out personally to District D, then we are certainly accountable. But I have a problem with 311 not getting abated if they've been trying to for two years," she said.

ABC13 also reached out to the Department of Neighborhoods, who are the ones who handle 311 calls. A spokesperson says the lot owner was notified before and didn't fix the problem. That's why the department is sending crews next week to clean it up.

Halsey just desperately wants this eyesore to go away so she can finally live at her home in peace.

A statement from Department of Neighborhoods Chief of Staff Mark Cueva read in part:

"The lot next to 3806 Davenport is actually two parcels of property that currently have open cases. As a result of our inspections, we have issued multiple citations to the property owner to hold them accountable for the maintenance of their lots. Due to the lack of action from the property owner, we have sent both of the properties to one of our contractors to mow and clear the lots of any debris. After the contractor has completed their work, we will place a lien on the properties to recover the tax payer funds used and will continue to hold the property owner accountable."

