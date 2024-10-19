Overgrown, trashed lot has become 'eyesore' to Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood, resident says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston still hasn't fully cleared what once was an overgrown lot, which a resident says has become an eyesore for the Sunnyside neighborhood.

This is in Sunnyside near Davenport and Scott Street right next door to Cynthia Halsey's home.

"I take pride in not only my home but my neighborhood," Halsey said.

That hasn't been the case for a couple of years now after she tells ABC13 she made multiple attempts asking the city to clear it.

In late September, the lot had tall grass, bushes, and weeds with trash scattered everywhere. After Eyewitness News' story aired, grass was eventually cut down, but Halsey says more needed to be done.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Homeowner frustrated with overgrown lot next to her home in Sunnyside neighborhood since 2022

"The agreement was that they would clean the lot and remove the debris but we still see piles of debris out there. There's old concrete under these mountains," Halsey said.

"I feel like the truth wasn't told. The truth wasn't told to and that they simply don't care about the neighborhood," she said.

ABC13 checked in with Houston City Councilmember Caroyln Evanz-Shabazz, who represents the neighborhood as part of her district, about why crews didn't pick up the broken slabs of concrete left on the lot.

"That was not within the scope of why they were there. They were there to cut the grass, because that was my understanding of what was the problem to cut the grass and clean up the trash," Shabazz said.

ABC13 asked the councilwoman what the plan is.

"After finding out it was not in the scope of their employment, then a new contractor has been procured to get out and finish the entire job," Shabazz said.

The Department of Neighborhoods says they plan to get the job done in seven days as Halsey waits for this eyesore to just go away.

"I don't want to keep living like this. I don't want to keep looking at this," Halsey said.

