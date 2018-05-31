Man caught on camera stealing package containing medical supplies belonging to child with disabilities

Man caught stealing medical supplies from 6-year-old disabled boy. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Humble family is asking for help identifying a thief who stole a package containing medical supplies belonging to a 6-year-old disabled boy.

"People don't know what they're taking," said Karen Federwisch. "It's wrong to take anything, but especially, it could be somebody's life that's in jeopardy whose stuff they're taking."

The package was stolen from her doorstep. It contained medical supplies, like catheters and bandages for Federwisch's son.

He has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

But it was worthless to the thief.

Hours after the package was stolen, a neighbor found it in his front yard.

Everything was still inside.

"I think it was no good to him, it wasn't what he was looking for, so he just threw it out," said Federwisch.
