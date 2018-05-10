Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --A mom has no regrets after chasing a man who took a box off her front porch that was only filled with foam.
It happened Wednesday afternoon.
Danika Korenek was inside her Alvin home with her two children when an alert showed a man taking a package off her front porch.
"I looked out the window and I see a man with my Sleep Number bed box walking away from my house," Korenek said.
That's when the mom of two decided to act. "My heart was pounding and I was shaking," Korenek said.
Moments later, she caught up with the suspect.
"I said, 'what are you doing?' He said 'I need a big box,'" Korenek said.
The man returned the box and took off.
Korenek shared the video with Eyewitness News Wednesday.
"There is no way he's taking off with this bed I paid so much money for," Korenek said. "I've been waiting for forever."
Thing is, what she thought was her bed, turned out to be only filling. "It was just foam," Korenek said. "Just foam. All of that over foam."
Knowing she had the man's image, and it was only foam, we asked if she would do this again.
"If it had gone south, or the wrong way, I might have regretted it," Korenek said. "But now, I don't regret anything."
In fact, Korenek hopes the man learned a lesson that will deter him from doing this again. "Next time it might not be me. It might not be this mom of two who didn't have a weapon," Korenek said.
One thing Korenek learned is how valuable a camera device on a doorbell is.
She was considering canceling her subscription, but after what happened Wednesday she has no plans to.
Eyewitness News reached out to Alvin Police to see if it had any other recent reports of package thefts and to find out what homeowners should do if faced in this situation.
However, our calls have not been returned.