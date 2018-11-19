HOME & GARDEN

Going out of town? Harris County Sheriff's Office offering program to watch your home

EMBED </>More Videos

Harris County Sheriff's Office offering home watch program. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you making out-of-town plans for the holidays?

If you live in unincorporated areas of Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is providing a service to keep watch over your home while you are away.

To sign up for the "Vacation Watch Program," you have to fill out a form online.

Submit the appropriate form and you're on your way to having a Harris County deputy keep an eye on your home.

Houston Police Department offers a similar free program for residents in the city of Houston.

If you live in Fort Bend County, you can also sign up for vacation/house watch on the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office website.
Related Topics:
homeharris county sheriffs officevacationcrime preventioncrime stoppersHarris CountyHoustonFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Houston police will watch your home for free while you're away
HOME & GARDEN
Tips for controlling pests in and around your home
Turn to Ted: Messy mystery leads to park cleanup
BLUE DOOR BATTLE: Widow at odds with Katy HOA
Have a high water bill? Let us know
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman, Chicago officer among injured
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Dashcam video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
2-year-old beaten to death for potty training accidents
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade
Show More
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
6 trapped in skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants camped in city
Social media profile contributed to son's murder, dad says
New images show largest Crystal Clear Lagoon opening in 2020
More News