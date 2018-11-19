HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you making out-of-town plans for the holidays?
If you live in unincorporated areas of Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is providing a service to keep watch over your home while you are away.
To sign up for the "Vacation Watch Program," you have to fill out a form online.
Submit the appropriate form and you're on your way to having a Harris County deputy keep an eye on your home.
Houston Police Department offers a similar free program for residents in the city of Houston.
If you live in Fort Bend County, you can also sign up for vacation/house watch on the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office website.