City of Galveston to accept rental assistance applications to alleviate COVID-19 hardships

Applications will be accepted from Monday, Aug. 10 until Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The city has federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in the form of three months rental assistance.
For qualifying residents, the program pays up to 100% on expenses related to rent, security deposits and utility bills.
To receive ST-TBRA funds, applicant:
- Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020
- Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States
- Must live in Galveston City
- Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits
2020 HUD HOME Income Limits
- 1 Person: $44,150
- 2 Persons: $50,450
- 3 Persons: $56,750
- 4 Persons: $63,050
- 5 Persons: $68,100
- 6 Persons: $73,150
- 7 Persons: $78,200
- 8 Persons: $83,250
Applicants must complete a ST-TBRA application during the period of Aug. 10 - 19.
An application can be downloaded at the City of Galveston website or by calling (409) 797-3820 to complete the application over the phone.
All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Completed applications can also be emailed to TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov. Applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on August 20. The applicants whose names are pulled will be contacted by city staff.
