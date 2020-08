City of Galveston to accept rental assistance applications to alleviate COVID-19 hardships

Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020

Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States

Must live in Galveston City

Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits

1 Person: $44,150

2 Persons: $50,450

3 Persons: $56,750

4 Persons: $63,050

5 Persons: $68,100

6 Persons: $73,150

7 Persons: $78,200

8 Persons: $83,250

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Galveston announced it is set to begin accepting applications Monday for a rental assistance program to help those who have faced financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Applications will be accepted from Monday, Aug. 10 until Wednesday, Aug. 19.The city has federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in the form of three months rental assistance.For qualifying residents, the program pays up to 100% on expenses related to rent, security deposits and utility bills.To receive ST-TBRA funds, applicant:Applicants must complete a ST-TBRA application during the period of Aug. 10 - 19.An application can be downloaded at the City of Galveston website or by calling (409) 797-3820 to complete the application over the phone.All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Completed applications can also be emailed to. Applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on August 20. The applicants whose names are pulled will be contacted by city staff.