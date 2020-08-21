Arrest made in attack on 3 transgender women that was caught on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6377390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A hate crime suspect is sought by Los Angeles police after a frightening attack on three transgender women in Hollywood was captured on video.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Police in Los Angeles have made an arrest in a frightening attack on three transgender women in Hollywood that was captured on video and streamed live as it was happening.Police say the incident, which launched a search for a hate crime suspect, happened on Monday at about 2:15 a.m.Eden Estrada, one of the victims, said they were waiting for an Uber when a man who had been hassling them earlier while shopping came back and stole her phone. While they tried to retrieve it, they say other men started gathering around and shouted at them. They were called slurs.The three, who asked to be identified as women who happen to be transgender, said things got violent.Police said the suspect returned with a metal bar and demanded the shoes and bracelet of one of the women. She complied out of fear and the suspect grabbed her by the hand, they walked together for a short time before she was able to escape."The man had approached me with a crowbar and he's like, 'Give me your shoes, give me your bracelet,''' said Joslyn Allen."He literally grabs my hand and pulls me. He's like, 'We're going to find your friends because I'm going to beat y'all up,'" Allen added.The suspect later assaulted one of the victims with a "bottle and knocked her to the ground," according to police. Jaslene Busanet said the man hit her on the back of the head."I just collapsed to the floor," Busanet said. "There were men saying, 'Oh, she's dead,' laughing at me."People watched and recorded for more than five minutes. The women pleaded for someone to call 911."We thought we were going to die because the guy had left and he's going to come back, he has a crowbar," Estrada said.