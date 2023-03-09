Sketch released of suspect accused of breaking into home and sexually assaulting victim

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted someone after breaking into their home in January.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

On Thursday, authorities released a sketch of the suspect, who faces charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

Officials said on Jan. 29, at about 6:30 a.m., the victim was sexually assaulted in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Holly Hall near Fannin Street.

The suspect reportedly broke into the victim's home and pointed a gun at them before the assault. Police said he took off in an unknown direction.

He's described as a Black man, 25 years old to early 30s, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black T-shirt on his face that was used as a mask, with white jogger pants and sandals.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.