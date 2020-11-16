Here's why you should get your Christmas shopping done at pawn shops

Time is flying by so you might want to start thinking about holiday shopping because Christmas will be here before you know it.Business is picking up at stores, and that includes pawn shops.Pawn shops are seeing quite a few people going in to sell items.At the beginning of the pandemic, pawn shops were not selling a lot of goods, but that's changed.Gold and jewelry are always in demand and bringing top prices, but so are some other things like high-end hand bags.Employees at Wright's Pawn and Jewelry specialize in high-end purses and say they have a store full of the items for anyone on your list who loves designer items."It's a large segment of our business. Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, YSL any of the major brands you hear about, we authenticate the bags and that business is through the roof. It is amazing," said Pamela Wright.A word of caution for pawn shoppers is that foot traffic is picking up, and if you are not careful, just like everywhere else, you may not find what you are looking for.