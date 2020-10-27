Shopping

Why you don't want to wait until the last minute to do holiday shopping this year

By
The holidays are going to be a lot different this year, and that includes how we shop and how we get gifts to our loved ones.

You've heard it said many times already. Start your shopping early this year, and there is a good reason for that.

With the pandemic still going on, 90% of shoppers say they will use the internet to buy gifts this year.

Half of those shoppers say they will do most of their shopping online.

With all that internet buying, the shipping industry is going to be put to the test.

RELATED: Walmart announces plans to meet pandemic holiday shopping needs

It is estimated that demand will outpace delivery services by about 5%. While that does not sound bad, that means the transportation system may not be able to handle delivering hundreds of millions of goods worldwide.

You do not want your gift stuck in a warehouse so, yes, getting an early start is very important this year.

"All the ground deadlines for USPS, for FedEx, for their ground services are Dec.15. I certainly wouldn't recommend bumping right up against those. So for comfort, I'd say that first week in December make sure the purchases are on their way in somebody's truck," said Barbara Stewart with Global Retailing and Consumer Science at the University of Houston.

SEE ALSO: Forget Black Friday: Retailers push for earlier holiday shopping amid COVID pandemic

If you wait much past the first week in December, you may be faced with having to pay for expedited shipping.

Don't forget to search the web for free shipping codes. You might be able to save some cash that way.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppinggifts
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' HPD says
Woman told to take down 'adult-themed' Halloween decorations
Long day of violent Houston shootings left 3 dead, many hurt
Man forces Houston restaurant employees to crawl on floor
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
Get ready, Houston! Cold front stalls out in some areas today
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
Show More
HISD changes COVID-19 policy to keep schools open
30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in Philadelphia
Mysterious orb caught on video floating in pastor's home
Hurricane warning for New Orleans ahead of Zeta
This state has the nation's lowest COVID-19 infection rate
More TOP STORIES News