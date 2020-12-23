Charcuterie chalet becomes latest food trend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Move over gingerbread house, there's a new food trend sweeping the tables this year.The "charcuterie chalet," a crunchy, salty and savory little house, has been seen all over the Internet.It's comprised of various charcuterie ingredients, but all in the form of a house.Houston blogger Jazzmine Woodard, also known as Dash of Jazz Blog on Instagram, accepted the challenge to make her own."Honestly, the first time I made it, it kind of fell flat, so I had to make sure to have a nice solid base inside," Woodard said.There are no rules for what you must have in your chalet, so feel free to get creative. This can cost as much or as little as you would like.As for construction, work as if you're creating a gingerbread house, but swap out the ingredients.Woodard recommends using cream cheese as the glue to hold your chalet together. For the walls, she used a crunchy crisp bread and ended up stacking several of them inside the chalet to create stability.Her chalet was Texas and Houston themed, so she had a lush green lawn of broccoli, a front walkway paved with pecans and created a queso swimming pool in the backyard.Other details include crushed up red and green chips to make Christmas lights and sprigs of rosemary used as trees and a wreath on the front door.The entire project took her about an hour and a half."It's definitely weird, but also creative and I think that's a great way to sum up 2020 as a year," she said.