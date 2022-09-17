Flight operations back to normal after power is restored at Hobby Airport

Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport as flight delays are expected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All flight operations have returned to normal after a power outage was reported at William P. Hobby Airport early Saturday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m. a small fire was reported around the generator for the FAA control tower at Hobby that caused the control tower to lose power, officials said.

Officials worked to get power restored as soon as possible.

The Houston Airport System said there was another facility from the FAA that still able to manage air traffic, but not as much as usual.

The airport's flight status board showed some departing and arriving flights delayed. Others were still listed on time.