Low water pressure from off-site leak forces Houston Hobby restrooms to close, airport says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-bound travelers heading to Hobby Airport were told to "hold it" a little longer while arriving at the terminal Monday afternoon.

One of the city's airports announced a temporary closure of its restrooms due to an off-site water leak near Hobby that caused low water pressure.

Hobby tweeted word of the issue just after 3:30 p.m., but in an update just after 4 p.m., the city told the airport that the issue has been fixed.

"It will take approximately 30 minutes or more for the water pressure to come back on," a Hobby official told Eyewitness News at 4:10 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., the airport announced two sets of restrooms were reopened as water pressure normalized: at baggage claim and post-security near gate 40.

About 15 minutes later, the airport reported all restrooms were back in operation again.

In an earlier tweet, Hobby expressed remorse over the situation.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our passengers," the tweet read.



About 5.5 million passengers traveled through Hobby last year, which averages more than 15,100 people per day.
