community strong

CrossFit gyms working together to prevent permanent closures

By
CrossFit gyms around the world are combining resources and fundraising in the hopes of re-opening after COVID19 closures are lifted.

"One month of full closure for a small mom and pop gym like this can end the business' lifecycle," said Andrew Resendez, the owner of Beast mode CrossFit in Friendswood.

Thirty to forty athletes have been joining Resendez for his online work-outs every day.

"I told Andrew from the get go to keep billing me every month," explained athlete Raymond Beacon. "I think it's important for the small businesses to be able to continue to function and move forward."

CrossFit gyms all over the world are closed for now, and the annual CrossFit Games look like they will probably be canceled this year, too.

So, starting on April 3rd, gym owners are getting together to offer virtual competitions.

If you want to participate, you can donate as little or as much as you'd like.

"It is a little bit scary especially not knowing what's coming week to week or how long this is actually going to last," Resendez said. "So, CrossFit headquarters giving us that support is really really awesome."

"It's a family. I would say even more than a community we're a family," added Matthew Davis, who owns CrossFit Igneous in Tomball.

The money raised goes to keeping individual gyms open.

"We get in there and we bust our butts on a daily basis," Davis said. "But it comes down to working as a team."

If you'd like to participate, go here: https://www.crossfit.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestshoustonhealthfitnessexercisegymworkoutcommunity strongcoronavirusbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Conroe woodcarver creating free custom canes for veterans
Pearland brewery leaves free beer on doorstep
Hugo's joins Houston Shift Meal to feed restaurant workers in need
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
HISD to resume free meals for students today
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Show More
Kroger testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Austin seniors play virtual bingo with surprise celebrity host
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Should you touch your retirement during COVID-19 hardships?
Rice to begin housing Texas Medical Center employees
More TOP STORIES News