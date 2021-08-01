pedestrian killed

Woman killed in north Houston hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in north Houston early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Airtex Boulevard at the North Freeway.

The driver was westbound on Airtex when they hit a woman who had just crossed the freeway when it happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle involved, believed to be an older model gray four-door sedan, took off after hitting the woman.

There was no word on the driver's description, but detectives were sorting through multiple witness accounts in hopes of finding them.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
