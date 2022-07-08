Police search for driver who injured pedestrian in southwest Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspected driver who injured a pedestrian on June 5 during a hit-and-run in southwest Houston.At about 12:25 a.m., the victim, Luis Chiapas, 49, was crossing the street from the westbound lanes near 6000 Bissonnet Street.The 49-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.The driver, believed to be in a red SUV of an unknown make or model, was traveling westbound near the same location and struck Chiapas as he attempted to cross the street, police said.Investigators said the driver did not stop to provide medical assistance and fled the scene.There is no known suspect description at this time.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.