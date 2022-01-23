HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosa Cruz was walking northbound on Lillja Street near Aldine Bender on Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. when an unknown pickup truck struck her and fled the scene without rendering aid, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.
Deputies received a call from a witness who found an unresponsive woman lying in a ditch on the 15500 block of Lillja Street early Sunday morning.
Cruz died as a result of the crash, deputies said.
Investigators are searching for the driver responsible.
Vehicle parts were found on the scene, according to deputies.
Woman found in a ditch after a hit-and-run in north Harris County
BODY FOUND
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News