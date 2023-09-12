Driver wanted, man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Bend County, Stafford police say

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man is accused of running away after allegedly causing a crash that left one man dead in Fort Bend County, according to police.

The Stafford Police Department said the hit-and-run crash happened on Sept. 10 at about 6:17 a.m. in the 13100 block of Murphy Road.

Investigators said the wreck killed a man from Stafford, who authorities identified as Cecil George.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, they said the driver at fault ran away. Police said officers searched the area but weren't able to find him.

On Monday, the police department announced Jose Antonio Pina Tenorio as the suspect. Detectives didn't provide a description of Tenorio, other than he is a 20-year-old man from Mexico.

Jose Antonio Pina Tenorio, 20, (left) is wanted after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that left Cecil George (right) dead on Sept. 10 on Murphy Road in Stafford, TX.

Authorities urge you to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Tenorio may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 281-342-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.