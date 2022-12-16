Hit-and-run driver dies after running red light while fleeing in NW Harris Co., deputies say

Witnesses said the driver was fleeing a different crash when he ran a red light and crashed into an F-150, causing the pickup truck to flip.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who was trying to flee the scene of a crash died after running a red light, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

Video from the northwest Harris County scene showed two cars badly damaged from the crash. The survivor's truck was flipped upside down.

Deputies said the driver of a Honda was initially involved in a crash with a Toyota Tundra at Veterans Memorial and the Beltway around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene, failing to stop and give information to the Tundra driver, deputies said.

Then, the driver of the Honda reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Veterans Memorial and West Mount Houston, striking a Ford F-150.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the driver of the Toyota involved in the initial crash actually witnessed the second, deadly crash and stayed at the scene to speak to investigators.