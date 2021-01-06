Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the driver accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in west Houston.It happened Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. on Westheimer Road near Fondren.Police said the driver, who was in a black SUV, took off heading eastbound on Westheimer.The man on the bicycle was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Police said there were no witnesses, but were continuing with an investigation.If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to call police.