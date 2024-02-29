Record-high 36.5M Latinos eligible to vote in US, including 6.5M in Texas, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are a week away from voting in the state's presidential primaries.

According to Pew Research, Hispanic voters are hitting a record high of eligible voters during this election cycle.

The study shows that 36.2 million Latinos in the United States are eligible to vote this year, including 6.5 million in Texas.

Representatives on both sides of the aisle said Latinos play an important and defining role in the political landscape.

"Tu voto es tu voz," Conchita Reyes, the Harris County Democratic Party's Latino spokesperson, said.

ABC13 Localish: Houston voting activist empowering latino voters

Orlando Sanchez, the Texas Latino Conservatives' founder, said the Hispanic population is extremely important and holds power to sway election outcomes.

"And (that) will continue to be important as the population grows not only in Texas but across the nation," Sanchez said.

Pew Research data also shows Latinos have grown at the second-fastest rate of any racial or ethnic group since the 2020 election cycle.

The same data shows Hispanics hold about a third of the eligible voter population in Texas.

"It's critical to have Latinos come out and vote," Reyes said, adding that the group accounts for nearly half of the population in the county.

"So, who do you want deciding your vote? Who do you want deciding who your next state rep will be? You or the person next to you?" Reyes asked.

According to a Gallup study, a percentage of Hispanic voters appear to be stepping back from the Democratic Party.

"Hispanics tell us that they feel underappreciated by either party, both Democrats and Republicans," Sanchez said, believing Latinos are shifting toward conservatives.

A study done by his conservative organization shows for state Republicans to perform strongly, they need to boost the turnout of Hispanics.

"The Latino community is very private in the sense that they don't like to show their political idealism," Reyes said.

Reyes and Sanchez agree they want to ensure Latinos have a voice in this election, and the only way to do that is to show up and vote.

