The Verizon Digital Promise, a technology deal with Houston ISD to help students access tablets, laptops, and hotpots, could soon be coming to an end.

Free Wi-Fi and devices could go as HISD halts Verizon program: 'Are you trying to help or hinder?'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 56,000 HISD students could soon be without internet access as a nonprofit warns the district has not re-signed a deal to keep the resources in the community.

We're talking about the Verizon Digital Promise. It came to the district in 2020 and helped 36 Houston ISD schools access to tablets, laptops, and hot spots, but ABC13 is learning from the telecommunications giant that help could be gone in just two weeks.

According to the 2020 census data, 7.1% of homes across Houston have no connection to the internet. As the pandemic shut schools down and brought on virtual learning, HISD partnered with Verizon's nonprofit Digital Promise to close that gap. The partnership gave free data, laptops, and tablets to over 56,000 HISD students. They estimate that $75 million has been invested into HISD so far at no cost to the district.

But that could soon be gone as Verizon tells ABC13 it has been unable to get HISD to sign back onto the deal. It's a potential loss that the Houston Federation of Teachers says would be a major blow.

"The question is, are you trying to help or hinder? Because that's what we feel like right now," Corina Ortiz with HFT said.

It's not just students. Over 2,000 teachers have also been provided with technology and data. It's a needed resource that Verizon says could go bust by Nov. 14 if the district doesn't re-sign the paperwork.

"Teachers have to work above and beyond the day, so on the weekend, they're not going to have access to any of that," Ortiz said.

ABC13 asked HISD if they plan to re-sign the deal, and if not, what plans are in place to keep students and teachers connected. The district sent back a statement that read, "HISD is always open to partnering with the community in efforts to support our students. We are continuing the conversation with Verizon."

The teachers' union tells us they want to see the program stay.

"Tell me how this is a bad deal, for Verizon to come in and donate these hundreds of thousands of dollars of services to these kids and district without any obligation or replicability to the district," Ortiz said.

Verizon does say in the meantime, students and teachers can keep using their donated devices.

